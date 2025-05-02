Beaten down stock SpiceJet declares inaugural Haj 2025 flight from Gaya

Stock Market Today: Beaten down stock SpiceJet has announced that it will start a inaugural Haj 2025 flight from Gaya. On Friday 2 May 2025 SpiceJet intimated the same to Department of Corporate Services, BSE and issued a Media Release

SpiceJet inaugural Haj 2025 flight details As per the SpiceJet release it has Commenced Haj 2025 Operations with a Inaugural Flight from Gaya. The Airline as per the release has Inducted Two Airbus A340 Wide-body Aircraft 45 Flights to Operate in First Phase Haj operations. The same as per SpiceJet will be significant revenue generator for the airline.

The Media release said that "SpiceJet today flagged off its Haj 2025 operations with the inaugural flight departing from Gaya to Medina, marking the start of the sacred pilgrimage for thousands of Indian pilgrims. The airline will operate a total of 45 Haj flights in the first phase, connecting Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Medina and Jeddah.

As per SpiceJet, about 15,500 pilgrims are to be carried by SpiceJet this year, an 18% increase from the 13,000 passengers it carried in 2024. This as per SpiceJet highlights the significance of Haj operations as a major source of income for the airline.

SpiceJet has earned ₹1209 crore in revenue in 2024 by operating 102 Haj flights from seven Indian cities: Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada.

Aircrafts to be used by SpiceJet for Haj 2025 flights SpiceJet has introduced two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each with space for 324 passengers, to improve the travel experience. These planes will fly from Kolkata to Jeddah and from Srinagar and Guwahati to Medina. On the Gaya-Medina route, a Boeing 737 with 189 seats has been put into service.

SpiceJet share price movement SpiceJet share price is down more than 16% year to date. While SpiceJet share price gained on Friday to intraday highs of ₹50.45, marking gains of 5% over the previous days closing price of ₹48.05, it could not sustain the gains. SpiceJet share price slipped to intraday lows of ₹46.70, which meant more than 2% decline compared to previous days closing price

