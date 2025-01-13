These five beaten-down stocks could be massive winners in 2025

The company’s profit more than halved in FY24, primarily due to a fall in realisations and reduced demand in the export market. Most of its clients deferred their orders due to channel destocking and pricing pressure from China’s re-entry into the market. Back home, demand for the company’s products remained subdued due to lower prices offered by Chinese counterparts and the impact of El Nino. As a result, its operating margin fell from 22% in FY23 to 13% in FY24.