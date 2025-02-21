Beezaasan Explotech IPO Day 1: Check here for subscription status, GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Beezaasan Explotech IPO: The initial public offering opened for subscription on February 21, 2025. Check here for subscription status, GMP, key dates, details and all you need to know

Beezaasan Explotech IPO subscription status Beezaasan Explotech IPO had been subscribed 0.43 times by February 21, 2025 at 5:10 PM. The public offering had been subscribed 0.33 times in the retail category, 0.61 times in the QIB category, and 0.44 times in the NII category.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO key dates Subscriptions for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO went live on February 21, 2025, and the bidding will end on February 25, 2025. On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the allocation for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO is set for Monday, March 3, 2025, on the BSE SME.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO size The Beezaasan Explotech IPO is a ₹59.93 crore book-built offering, which includes fresh issue of 34.25 lakh equity shares.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO subscribing details The price range for Beezaasan Explotech's IPO is ₹165 to ₹175 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 800. Retail investors must invest a minimum of ₹1,32,000, taking into consideration lower price band and minimum lot size. In order to increase chances for allotment in case of oversubscription, bidding must be done at upper price band, which would mean minimum investments of approximately ₹1,40,000.HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots (1,600 shares), or ₹2,80,000.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO: Lead managers and Registrars The Beezaasan Explotech IPO's book-running lead manager is Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Rikhav Securities Limited is the market maker for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Beezaasan Explotech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stood at ₹4, which meant that shares of Beezaasan Explotech Ltd are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹4 on the issue price. The same meant that market participants are expecting listing of Beezaasan Explotech shares at ₹179, 2.29% higher than the upper price band of the issue price