Mint Market

Beezaasan Explotech IPO Day 1: Check here for subscription status, GMP, key dates and all you need to know

  • Beezaasan Explotech IPO:  The initial public offering opened for subscription on February 21, 2025. Check here for subscription status, GMP, key dates, details and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated21 Feb 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Beezaasan Explotech IPO: Check for Subscription status

Beezaasan Explotech IPO: The initial public offering opened for subscription on February 21, 2025. Check here for subscription status, GMP, key dates, details and all you need to know

Beezaasan Explotech IPO subscription status

Beezaasan Explotech IPO had been subscribed 0.43 times by February 21, 2025 at 5:10 PM. The public offering had been subscribed 0.33 times in the retail category, 0.61 times in the QIB category, and 0.44 times in the NII category.

 

Also Read | These 6 IPOs of 2024 are now trading over 40% below their issue prices

Beezaasan Explotech IPO key dates

Subscriptions for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO went live on February 21, 2025, and the bidding will end on February 25, 2025. On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the allocation for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO is set for Monday, March 3, 2025, on the BSE SME.

Advertisement

Beezaasan Explotech IPO size

The Beezaasan Explotech IPO is a 59.93 crore book-built offering, which includes fresh issue of 34.25 lakh equity shares.

Also Read | Medanta shares rise 4% from intraday lows despite 2% decline in Healthcare Index

Beezaasan Explotech IPO subscribing details

The price range for Beezaasan Explotech's IPO is 165 to 175 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 800. Retail investors must invest a minimum of 1,32,000, taking into consideration lower price band and minimum lot size. In order to increase chances for allotment in case of oversubscription, bidding must be done at upper price band, which would mean minimum investments of approximately 1,40,000.HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots (1,600 shares), or 2,80,000.

Also Read | This mid-cap stock rises up to 12% despite stock market crash: Do you own it?

Beezaasan Explotech IPO: Lead managers and Registrars

The Beezaasan Explotech IPO's book-running lead manager is Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Rikhav Securities Limited is the market maker for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO.

Advertisement

Beezaasan Explotech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

Beezaasan Explotech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stood at 4, which meant that shares of Beezaasan Explotech Ltd are available in the grey market at a premium of 4 on the issue price. The same meant that market participants are expecting listing of Beezaasan Explotech shares at 179, 2.29% higher than the upper price band of the issue price

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBeezaasan Explotech IPO Day 1: Check here for subscription status, GMP, key dates and all you need to know
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 05:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App