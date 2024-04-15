Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on April 15, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open lower on Monday, reflecting the downtrend in global markets on the back of the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, triggered by Iran's unexpected attack on Israel over the weekend. Gift Nifty was trading over 100 points lower, indicating a weak start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
