Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on April 16, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open lower on Tuesday following weakness in global markets as stronger-than-expected US retail sales for March reinforced hopes that the Fed is unlikely to be in a rush to cut rates this year. Rising geopolitical tensions also kept markets in check.
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open lower on Tuesday following weakness in global markets as stronger-than-expected US retail sales for March reinforced hopes that the Fed is unlikely to be in a rush to cut rates this year. Rising geopolitical tensions also kept markets in check. Gift Nifty was trading 129 points lower, indicating a weak start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started