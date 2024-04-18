Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on April 18, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open on a muted note on Thursday following mixed trade in Asian peers after Wall Street ended lower in overnight deals. Rising geopolitical tensions also kept markets in check. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open on a muted note on Thursday following mixed trade in Asian peers after Wall Street ended lower in overnight deals. Rising geopolitical tensions also kept markets in check. Gift Nifty was trading 3 points lower, indicating a flat start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started