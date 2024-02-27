Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on February 27, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday following caution global peers with Asian shares on the back of slightly warmer-than-expected Japanese inflation, while the US stock market ended lower on Monday. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday following caution global peers with Asian shares on the back of slightly warmer-than-expected Japanese inflation, while the US stock market ended lower on Monday. Gift Nifty was trading 59 points lower, indicating a weak start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started