Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on February 29, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Thursday following caution in Asian peers after Wall Street ended lower in overnight deals. Gift Nifty was trading 14 points lower, indicating a negative start. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Thursday following caution in Asian peers after Wall Street ended lower in overnight deals ahead of US inflation data later this week. Gift Nifty was trading 14 points lower, indicating a negative start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started