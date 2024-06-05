Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on June 5, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note on Wednesday extending losses from the massive crash in the previous sessions as the election race was tighter than expected and the Modi-led NDA did not win as many seats as predicted by the Exit polls. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was also trading 39 points lower, indicating a weak start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
