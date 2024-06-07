Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on June 7, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Friday extending gains for the third session ahead of RBI monetary policy decision. Meanwhile, Asian markets were mixed. Gift Nifty was also up 27 points. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Friday extending gains for the third straight session as investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision. Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US markets also closed mixed overnight dragged by technology and industrial stocks. Gift Nifty was also trading 27 points higher, indicating a positive start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started