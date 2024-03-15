Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on March 15, 2024

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Friday following weakness in Asian markets. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 33 points higher, indicating a strong start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

Wall Street

On Thursday, U.S. stocks experienced a decline, marked by a continuation of losses in chipmaker stocks and concerns among investors spurred by a significant rise in producer prices. This surge in prices, particularly in goods such as gasoline and food, led to speculation that the Federal Reserve might delay its anticipated interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 137.66 points, equivalent to a 0.35% decrease, closing at 38,905.66. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a loss of 14.83 points, down by 0.29% to reach 5,150.48, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.24 points, or 0.3%, closing at 16,128.53.

Asian Stocks

Asian stocks slumped on Friday, tracking tech-led declines on Wall Street overnight after hotter-than-forecast U.S. inflation knocked back bets for how soon and often the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. U.S. benchmark bond yields held near the 4.3% level they reached on Thursday for the first time this month, following their biggest jump in three months. The dollar advanced to its highest since March 5 against a basket of major peers. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid more than 1%, as did South Korea's Kospi. Mainland Chinese blue chips, however, were little changed, despite the central bank's decision to forgo any easing in keeping the medium-term lending facility rate unchanged on Friday. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%.

Indian Markets on Thursday

On Thursday, the Indian stock market indices rebounded sharply to end higher led by buying in metals and energy stocks with mid and smallcap indices outperforming the frontliners. The Sensex gained 335.39 points, or 0.46%, to close at 73,097.28, while the Nifty 50 settled 148.95 points, or 0.7%, higher at 22,146.65.

Gift Nifty

At 8:15 am, Gift Nifty was trading 50 points lower at 22,180, indicating a weak opening for the Indian markets.

Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices edged lower on Friday but were on track to gain nearly 4% for the week as sharp declines in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries and a rise in energy demand forecasts buoyed prices. Brent crude oil futures for May fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.01 a barrel at 1234 GMT, after crossing $85 a barrel for the first time since November on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.94.

Gold prices

Gold prices were headed on Friday for their first weekly fall in four as surprisingly hot U.S. inflation readings suggested that the Federal Reserve could reduce the number of rate cuts this year and may push the first cut beyond June. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,162.66 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT, but on track to post a weekly fall of more than 0.5%, its first since mid-February. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,167.00.

US Yields and dollar

US government bond yields climbed to the highest levels in more than a week after the producer prices data weighed on the outlook for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose 10 basis points (bps) to 4.29%, the highest level since March 1, while the yield on 30-year bonds also rose nearly 10 bps to 4.44%. Meanwhile, US dollar rose boosted by hotter-than-expected producer prices data. The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, was last up 0.6% at 103.36.

Rupee

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to settle at 82.84 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and rising crude oil prices. However, a firm trend in domestic equity markets supported the local currency and restricted the fall, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened slightly weak at 82.84 and witnessed an intra-day low of 82.89 and a high of 82.82 against the greenback during the session.

FII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,356.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹139.47 crore worth of stocks on March 14, provisional data from the NSE showed.

