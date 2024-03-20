Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on March 20, 2024

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday despite caution in Asian markets after Wall Street ended higher in overnight deals. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 22 points higher, indicating a positive start. Let's take a look at key cues before the opening today:

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open on a higher note on Wednesday despite caution in Asian markets even after Wall Street ended higher in overnight deals. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 22 points higher, indicating a positive start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street

US stock market indices ended higher on Tuesday led by energy and tech stocks, while investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for clues on interest rate policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 320.33 points, or 0.83%, to 39,110.76, and the S&P 500 rose 29.09 points, or 0.56%, to 5,178.51. The Nasdaq Composite closed 63.34 points, or 0.39%, higher at 16,166.79.

Asian Stocks

Asian shares were hesitant on Wednesday on concerns the Federal Reserve could signal a slower path of rate cuts this year, while the yen plumbed a fresh four-month low on expectations that policy in Japan will remain accommodative for a while longer. Tokyo's Nikkei is closed for a holiday in Japan, but the yen's weakness lifted Nikkei futures by 0.6%, a day after the Bank of Japan ended years of negative interest rates in a well-telegraphed move. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a gain of 0.2%. Australia's resources heavy shares was 0.3% higher, while China's blue chips slipped 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Markets on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices closed with significant losses amid selling across the board as investors remained cautious following the Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years, ending eight years of negative interest rates policy. The Sensex cracked 736.37 points, or 1.01%, to end at 72,012.05, while the Nifty 50 settled 238.25 points, or 1.08%, lower at 21,817.45.

Gift Nifty

At 8:25 am, Gift Nifty was trading 22 points or 0.15 percent higher at 21,910, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar curbed investor appetite while traders took some money off the table after benchmarks rallied to multi-month highs in each of the past two sessions. Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.19 a barrel by 0104 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for April delivery, which expire on Wednesday's settlement, fell 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.12 a barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China lending rates

The People’s Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.95%.

Yed at 4-month low

The Japanese yen languished near a four-month low against the US dollar and a 16-year trough against the euro on Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan decided to end its negative interest rate policy and announced its first rate hike in 17 years. On Wednesday, the yen weakened to a four-month low of 151.34 per dollar and was last off 0.30% at 151.28. Against the euro, yen weakened to 164.35, its lowest since 2008, while against the pound, yen weakened to 192.37, its lowest since 2015.

Gold Prices

Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,159.50 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. U.S. gold futures also edged 0.1% higher to $2,162.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,421.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹7,449.48 crore worth of stocks on March 19, provisional data from the NSE showed.

