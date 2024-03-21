Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on March 21, 2024

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in global peers after US Fed said it sees three rate cuts in 2024. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 49 points higher, indicating a positive start. Let's take a look at key cues before the market opens today:

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in global peers after US Fed said it sees three rate cuts in 2024. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 49 points higher, indicating a positive start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street

Wall Street's main stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve eased investor jitters by keeping borrowing costs unchanged and reinforcing expectations that rates could be cut as many as three times this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 401.37 points, or 1.03%, to 39,512.13, the S&P 500 gained 46.11 points, or 0.89%, to 5,224.62 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 202.62 points, or 1.25%, to 16,369.41.

US Fed meet

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday recent high inflation readings had not changed the underlying "story" of slowly easing price pressures in the U.S. as the central bank stayed on track for three interest rate cuts this year and affirmed that solid economic growth will continue. Overnight the Fed left U.S. rates on hold between 5.25% and 5.5%, as expected, and nudged up inflation forecasts. Policymakers' median projection for three 25 basis point rate cuts this year was unchanged from December. It released new quarterly economic projections that showed officials now expect the economy to grow 2.1% this year, above what's considered the U.S. economy's long-run potential and a substantial upgrade from the 1.4% growth seen as of December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Stocks

Asian shares bounced while gold prices and Japan's Nikkei jumped to record highs on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would stick with plans for cutting interest rates. Japan's Nikkei went up 1.5% to a fresh peak over 40,000 in early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.6%.

Indian markets on Wednesday

Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 managed to end with mild gains on Wednesday, March 20. Sensex closed at 72,101.69, up 90 points, or 0.12 percent while the Nifty 50 settled with a gain of 22 points, or 0.10 percent, at 21,839.10. Midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the largecap indices. The BSE Midcap index closed with a nominal gain of 0.05 percent while the Smallcap index settled with a loss of 0.14 percent.

Gift Nifty

At 8:15 am, Gift Nifty was trading 49 points or 0.22 percent higher at 22,090, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crude oil prices

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after falling in the previous session as U.S. crude and gasoline inventory declines supported the market after signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer crimped the outlook for future fuel demand. Brent crude oil futures contract for May settlement rose 0.6%, or 52 cents, at $86.47 a barrel at 0155 GMT, after falling 1.6% on Wednesday.

Gold Prices

Gold prices climbed to a record high on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and bond yields ticked lower after the Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three rate cuts for this year. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $2,203.84 per ounce, as of 0153 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,222.39 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures jumped 2.1% to $2,206.30.

FII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,599.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹2,667.52 crore worth of stocks on March 20, provisional data from the NSE showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rupee

Falling for the eighth straight session, the rupee declined 16 paise to close at over two-month low of 83.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong American currency against major rivals overseas and elevated crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83 and touched the intraday low of 83.19 against the greenback. The local unit finally settled at 83.19 against the dollar, registering a loss of 16 paise from its previous close.

