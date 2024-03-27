Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on March 27, 2024

Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Wednesday following caution in Asian peers after Wall Street fell in overnight deals. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 21 points lower, indicating a negative start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:

US stocks slipped on Tuesday, giving up modest gains late in the session to send the Dow and S&P 500 to their third straight decline, as investors awaited economic data in a holiday-shortened week to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to 39,282.33. The S&P 500 lost 14.61 points, or 0.28 percent, at 5,203.58 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 68.77 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,315.70.

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.24%, while the Topix gained 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.1%, while the Kosdaq was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a weaker opening.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended half a percent lower, snapping their three-day winning run, amid weak global cues. The Sensex declined 361.64 points, or 0.50%, to close at 72,470.30, while the Nifty 50 settled 92.05 points, or 0.42%, lower at 22,004.70.

At 8:15 am, Gift Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.10 percent lower at 22,046, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday after a report that crude stockpiles in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, surged and on signs major producers are unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week. Brent crude futures for May dropped 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.56 a barrel at 0150 GMT. The May contract is set to to expire on Thursday and the more actively traded June contract declined 60 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.03.

Gold prices held firm on Wednesday, supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve policy. Spot gold was steady at $2,178.31 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, following two sessions of gains. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,173.70 per ounce.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹10.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹5,024.36 crore worth of stocks on March 26, provisional data from the NSE showed.

The rupee recovered from an all-time low level and appreciated 33 paise to close at 83.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday on the decline in the US dollar and positive Asian currencies. Forex traders said weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.33 against the greenback. The unit hit an intra-day high of 83.26 and a low of 83.37.

India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $10.5 billion in the third quarter of 2023-24, according to data released on March 26 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the data, the CAD in October-December amounted to 1.2 percent of India's GDP. The CAD in July-September 2023 was $11.4 billion, or 1.3 percent of GDP. In October-December 2022, the deficit stood at $16.8 billion, or 2.0 percent of GDP.

