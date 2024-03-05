Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on March 5, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are likely to open in the red on Tuesday as Chinese stocks stumbled, dragging Asian peers with them. Gift Nifty was trading 34 points lower, indicating a negative start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
