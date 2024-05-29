Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on May 29, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open on a lower note on Wednesday following rise in bond yields and fall in Asian markets ahead of US GDP data due tomorrow. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was down 38 points. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open on a lower note on Wednesday following rise in bond yields and fall in Asian markets ahead of US GDP data due tomorrow. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was also trading 38 points lower, indicating a negative start for benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started