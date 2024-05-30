Before Market Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on May 30, 2024
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open on a lower note on Thursday following rise in bond yields and fall in global peers ahead of US GDP data due tomorrow. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was also trading 71 points lower. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Before Market Opens: Indian markets are set to open on a lower note on Thursday following a rise in bond yields and a fall in global peers ahead of US GDP data due tomorrow. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was also trading 71 points lower, indicating a negative start for the benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before the market opens today:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started