Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 30 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely open higher on Friday, e... moreIndian markets are likely open higher on Friday, extending gains for the 2nd session despite mixed trade in Asian peers. Gift Nifty was also trading 65 points higher, indicating a strong start to benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the market opens today:

1/9US stock futures opened higher slightly ahead of a big week filled with a Federal Reserve rate decision, jobs report and Apple’s earnings report. S&P 500 futures added 0.3 percent, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.4 percent. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1 percent.The S&P 500 fell into correction territory last week, shedding 2.5 percent for the week to put it down by 10.6 percent from its 2023 high. The benchmark is off 4 percent for October, on pace for its third-straight negative month which would be its first such streak since 2020 as the pandemic struck. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets started the week lower ahead of a week of key economic data from around the region. Monetary policy decisions from Japan and Malaysia, inflation data from South Korea, and gross domestic growth figures from Taiwan and Hong Kong are the regional highlights of the week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.96 percent as the Bank of Japan starts its two-day monetary policy meeting, while the Topix lost 0.91% in early trading. South Korea’s Kospi dropped marginally, but the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.54 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.83 percent, ahead of September retail sales readings on Monday. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,175, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI’s close of 17,398.73.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 65 points or 0.34 percent higher at 19,093, indicating a strong opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Snapping the losing streak of the last six consecutive sessions, key domestic indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended with strong gains on Friday, October 27, on all-round buying amid broadly positive cues. On Friday, Nifty 50 closed 190 points, or 1.01 percent, higher at 19,047.25 while the Sensex closed at 63,782.80, up 635 points, or 1.01 percent. Friday's gain in the market could be attributed to value buying after a recent correction in the market as concerns over interest rates, bond yields, Israel-Hamas war persist. The overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the firms listed on the BSE jumped to nearly ₹ 310.5 lakh crore from nearly ₹ 306 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹ 4.5 lakh crore in a single session.

5/9Oil prices slipped $1 a barrel on Monday as investors adopted caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting and China’s manufacturing data later this week, offsetting support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures dropped 98 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $89.50 a barrel by 0001 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.54 a barrel, down $1, or 1.2 percent. Both Brent and WTI ended 3 percent higher on Friday after Israel stepped up its ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries that the conflict could widen in the region that accounts for a third of global oil production. (REUTERS)

6/9From Cello World IPO to Mish Designs IPO; 7 new issues, 1 listing to keep primary market buzzing. In the forthcoming months, significant momentum is expected in the Indian IPO market. Next week looks promising, the focus is on Cello World and Honasa Consumer are opening to raise ₹ 3,601 crore of funds. Meanwhile, shares of Rajgor Castor Derivatives will get listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, October 31.

7/9Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out over ₹ 20,300 crore from Indian equities this month so far, primarily due to a sharp surge in the US treasury yield, and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, the story takes an intriguing turn on observing FPI activity in Indian debt as they have infused ₹ 6,080 crore into the debt market during the period under review, data with the depositories showed. (Bloomberg

)

8/9The Indian rupee ended little changed on Friday amid lack of fresh triggers, while intermittent dollar sales by the central bank and positive trend in domestic equities prevented a fall towards the record low. The local currency ended 2 paise lower at 83.25 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.23.