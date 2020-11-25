Behind Dow 30000: A self-perpetuating upward cycle

His purchases included shares of Tesla, which he said have more than tripled since, and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., which have more than doubled. He bought FedEx Corp., DocuSign Inc. and Square Inc., all big gainers. “In a year where I have very little income, I’ve been lucky enough to increase the size of my portfolio," said Mr. Bianco, who said he is up about 47% this year atop a more-than-20% gain in 2019. “It’s crazy. It’s a stock market I never thought I’d see."