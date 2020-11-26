Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Behind Dow 30000: A self-perpetuating upward spiral
Representational image

Behind Dow 30000: A self-perpetuating upward spiral

9 min read . 04:43 PM IST Gunjan Banerji , Akane Otani , Michael Wursthorn , The Wall Street Journal

Low interest rates and a buy-the-dip mantra have put stocks in an ascending pattern, defying the pandemic and economic woes

The US stock boom has its roots in tactics that fund managers, small savers and Robinhood traders alike have applied over the past decade:

Don’t hide from markets by hoarding cash.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.