Behind Dow 30000: A self-perpetuating upward spiral

Behind Dow 30000: A self-perpetuating upward spiral9 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Low interest rates and a buy-the-dip mantra have put stocks in an ascending pattern, defying the pandemic and economic woes
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Low interest rates and a buy-the-dip mantra have put stocks in an ascending pattern, defying the pandemic and economic woes
The US stock boom has its roots in tactics that fund managers, small savers and Robinhood traders alike have applied over the past decade:
Don’t hide from markets by hoarding cash.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.