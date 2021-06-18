Beijing’s policy to rein in costs melts metal stocks

“(We see multiple risks like) impact of supply chain shock, which drove steel prices to record highs, easing, China entering a weak demand season at a time when production continues to be very strong, the Chinese government’s recent comments on price control of commodities, especially steel and iron ore, and ex-China production run-rate catching up and at only 4% below the pre-covid peak now, while demand is at the pre-covid peak", Credit Suisse said in a 25 May report. “...with steel names trading at a decadal high relative price-to-book and the near-term risks to steel prices, we advise caution and to book profits as well," the report said.