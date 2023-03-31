BEL, BDL shares surge 6%: Why experts are bullish on defence stocks — explained1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST
The brokerage prefers Bharat Electronics as its top pick in the defence space and has maintained a 'Buy' tag with a target price of ₹125
Shares of defence companies surged over 6 per cent in Friday's intra-day trade after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) approved a number of orders in the last week of FY23, benefitting PSUs such as Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Cochin Shipyard and Goa Shipyard.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×