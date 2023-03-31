BEL, BDL shares surge 6%: Why experts are bullish on defence stocks — explained

The brokerage prefers BEL as its top pick in the defence space and has maintained a 'Buy' tag with a target price of ₹125. The current awarding of orders by the MoD may benefit BEL the most, followed by BDL. In case of BEL, apart from the direct award of ₹11,830 crore worth of orders, additional opportunities from AWS, NGOPV and NGMV are also possible, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}