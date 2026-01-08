BEL, HAL to Bharat Dynamics: Defence stocks heat up amid US-Venezuela conflict. Should you buy before Budget 2026?

Defence stocks are back in focus amid rising geopolitical conflicts. With the US attacking Venezuela and capturing its President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, geopolitical scenarios are evolving rapidly.

Apart from the US-Venezuela conflict, President Donald Trump's renewed Greenland annexation talks have witnessed sharp reactions even from the NATO bloc.

While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that his country will support Denmark's sovereignty, EU countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom have also stood in support of Greenland.

Defence stocks heat up Several defence stocks, such as Solar Industries, MTAR Technologies, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), have jumped up to 8% this week so far in the wake of the US-Venezuela episode.

The narrative is building up in favour of defence stocks as experts believe that India cannot ignore these geopolitical developments, given its issues with China and Pakistan and would certainly increase its budget allocation to the sector.

Some experts believe that the US attack on Venezuela could be used as an opportunity by China to make a move on Taiwan.

"China might use the present uncertain and chaotic situation to make Taiwan move. That would aggravate the crisis in global geopolitics. Higher allocation for defence in the 2026 Budget is certain. This makes defence stocks a good buy. For defence companies, the challenge is in execution," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

Budget 2026: Defence could see increased outlay Experts believe the Indian government will increase its defence outlay in Budget 2026, not only due to geopolitical factors but also as a result of its focus on indigenisation and reducing import dependence.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, emphasised that geopolitical risks have become an increasingly structural feature of the global landscape, underscoring the need for sustained defence preparedness. In this backdrop, India is expected to maintain steady defence budget allocations, largely insulated from short-term geopolitical developments.

Mishra added that this outlook is further reinforced by the government’s continued emphasis on “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, aimed at enhancing indigenisation and reducing import dependence.

"Policy stability, improving execution capabilities, and a robust domestic order pipeline offer long-term earnings visibility for defence companies, positioning the sector as a structurally strong, long-term theme," said Mishra.

Yellapu Santosh, a research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, said that India’s defence trajectory is already upward, independent of global events. For India, drivers are, unresolved border tensions with China, accelerating naval competition in the Indian Ocean, and need to modernize the ageing inventory.

"Given that some of the large programs are coming up for mass production, we expect the outlay to increase by double digits in the upcoming budget, with a rising share directed toward domestic procurement, electronics, missiles, drones, and sustainment," said Santosh.

Defence stocks to buy According to Mishra, investors with a long-term horizon can consider gradually accumulating defence stocks, with a preference for players that are well-positioned to scale up exports.

"From a short-term trading perspective, stocks such as BEL, Bharat Forge, MTAR Technologies, and Solar Industries appear promising," said Mishra.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, recommends HAL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, BDL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and BEL for the short term.

Santosh said that defence stocks are no longer just a geopolitical hedge; they have become more of a multi-year industrial growth story in India.

He, however, added that investors should move away from ‘theme buying’ and focus on selective buying the companies with strong execution visibility, distinctive edge, strong order book, and technological relevance.

"Within Indian defence, the most attractive opportunities lie in electronics, missiles, and platforms with export optionality. We remain optimistic about the growth prospects of HAL and Solar Industries. We have buy ratings on these two stocks," said Santosh.

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar