BEL, HAL to Mazagon Dock: These 5 defence stocks bleed up to 20% in stock market crash on Lok Sabha Election result date
Stock market crash: HAL share price touched a lower circuit on four occasions during Tuesday's dealing
Stock market today: The Lok Sabha Election 2024 results triggered a stock market bloodbath, with panic selling dominating the Tuesday deals. The Nifty 50 index, for instance, recorded its most significant intraday loss in over four years, closing 1379 points lower at 21,884. The BSE Sensex crashed 4,389 points to finish at 72.079, while the Bank Nifty index tanked over 4,000 points to end at 46,928. All indices, except the FMCG segment, closed in the red zone. The defence sector was hit hard, with defence stocks witnessing intense selling pressure and major players losing up to 20 percent on Tuesday.
