Stock market today: The Lok Sabha Election 2024 results triggered a stock market bloodbath, with panic selling dominating the Tuesday deals. The Nifty 50 index, for instance, recorded its most significant intraday loss in over four years, closing 1379 points lower at 21,884. The BSE Sensex crashed 4,389 points to finish at 72.079, while the Bank Nifty index tanked over 4,000 points to end at 46,928. All indices, except the FMCG segment, closed in the red zone. The defence sector was hit hard, with defence stocks witnessing intense selling pressure and major players losing up to 20 percent on Tuesday.

Top losers in the defence sector

Here we list out the top losers among the defence stocks in India:

1] Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL: This Indian defence major had a tepid opening at ₹312 apiece on NSE, but amid extensive selling, BEL share price reached an intraday low of ₹230.05 per share. The stock touched the lower circuit thrice during Tuesday deals, hitting 286.80, ₹270.90 and ₹239, respectively. Finally, BEL share price finished at ₹255.55 on BSE, logging around 20 percent loss on Tuesday.

2] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: This defence stock touched lower circuits on four occasions during Tuesday deals. As per the information available on BSE, the stock touched lower circuits at ₹4746.35, ₹4482.65, ₹4219, and ₹3955.30 apiece, respectively. At the end of Tuesday's deals, HAL's share price ended at ₹4337.30 per share on BSE, logging around 18 percent below its Monday's close of ₹5273.70.

3] Mazagon Dock: Like many other defence stocks, shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. opened lower at ₹3249 and went on to nosedive further. They touched a lower circuit at ₹2605.60 during the Tuesday deal. The defence major finally ended at ₹2679.30 per share on BSE, logging around 18 percent against Monday's close of ₹3257 apiece.

4] Bharat Dynamics: Shares of this Indian defence major witnessed a spurt in trade volume and touched a lower circuit at ₹1437.05 apiece. After the trade resumed post-lower circuit, the Bharat Dynamics share price touched an intraday low of ₹1437.05 per share. However, the Bharat Dynamics share price ended at ₹1437.05 on BSE, registering an intraday loss of around 18 percent on the Lok Sabha Election 2024 result date.

5] Cochin Shipyard: Shares of this Indian defence major opened higher at ₹2018.55 apiece on BSE. However, the stock came under selling pressure once the stock market bloodbath triggered within a few minutes of the opening bell. When trading began after the lower circuit trigger, Cochin Shipyard shares touched an intraday low of ₹1811.65 per share on BSE. However, the defence major closed at ₹1811.70, recording an intraday loss of around 10 percent against Monday's close of ₹2012.90 per share.

