Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 04 2024 15:59:01
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 775.20 -14.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.80 -8.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 331.40 -15.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 904.15 -4.88%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.90 -12.38%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  BEL, HAL to Mazagon Dock: These 5 defence stocks bleed up to 20% in stock market crash on Lok Sabha Election result date
BackBack

BEL, HAL to Mazagon Dock: These 5 defence stocks bleed up to 20% in stock market crash on Lok Sabha Election result date

Asit Manohar

Stock market crash: HAL share price touched a lower circuit on four occasions during Tuesday's dealing

Stock market crash: BEL share price touched lower circuit thrice during Tuesday deals.Premium
Stock market crash: BEL share price touched lower circuit thrice during Tuesday deals.

Stock market today: The Lok Sabha Election 2024 results triggered a stock market bloodbath, with panic selling dominating the Tuesday deals. The Nifty 50 index, for instance, recorded its most significant intraday loss in over four years, closing 1379 points lower at 21,884. The BSE Sensex crashed 4,389 points to finish at 72.079, while the Bank Nifty index tanked over 4,000 points to end at 46,928. All indices, except the FMCG segment, closed in the red zone. The defence sector was hit hard, with defence stocks witnessing intense selling pressure and major players losing up to 20 percent on Tuesday.

Top losers in the defence sector

Here we list out the top losers among the defence stocks in India:

1] Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL: This Indian defence major had a tepid opening at 312 apiece on NSE, but amid extensive selling, BEL share price reached an intraday low of 230.05 per share. The stock touched the lower circuit thrice during Tuesday deals, hitting 286.80, 270.90 and 239, respectively. Finally, BEL share price finished at 255.55 on BSE, logging around 20 percent loss on Tuesday.

2] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: This defence stock touched lower circuits on four occasions during Tuesday deals. As per the information available on BSE, the stock touched lower circuits at 4746.35, 4482.65, 4219, and 3955.30 apiece, respectively. At the end of Tuesday's deals, HAL's share price ended at 4337.30 per share on BSE, logging around 18 percent below its Monday's close of 5273.70.

3] Mazagon Dock: Like many other defence stocks, shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. opened lower at 3249 and went on to nosedive further. They touched a lower circuit at 2605.60 during the Tuesday deal. The defence major finally ended at 2679.30 per share on BSE, logging around 18 percent against Monday's close of 3257 apiece.

4] Bharat Dynamics: Shares of this Indian defence major witnessed a spurt in trade volume and touched a lower circuit at 1437.05 apiece. After the trade resumed post-lower circuit, the Bharat Dynamics share price touched an intraday low of 1437.05 per share. However, the Bharat Dynamics share price ended at 1437.05 on BSE, registering an intraday loss of around 18 percent on the Lok Sabha Election 2024 result date.

5] Cochin Shipyard: Shares of this Indian defence major opened higher at 2018.55 apiece on BSE. However, the stock came under selling pressure once the stock market bloodbath triggered within a few minutes of the opening bell. When trading began after the lower circuit trigger, Cochin Shipyard shares touched an intraday low of 1811.65 per share on BSE. However, the defence major closed at 1811.70, recording an intraday loss of around 10 percent against Monday's close of 2012.90 per share.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jun 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue