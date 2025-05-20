BEL, Power Grid to DLF: 5 stocks that declared dividend along with Q4 results

Dividend Stocks: BEL, Power Grid, DLF, Petronet LNG and Gujarat Gas are among the five key stocks that declared dividends along with the March quarter (Q4) results on Monday, May 19.

Dividend Details Bharat Electronics Limited: At its meeting on May 19, 2025, the company's board of directors, among other things, suggested a final dividend of 0.90/-per equity share (90%) of 1/-each fully paid-up for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

At the company's upcoming annual general meeting, the shareholders of BEL must approve the same.

Power Grid Corporation of India: For the fiscal year 2024–2025, a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹10 each (or 12.5% of the paid-up equity share capital) was recommended by Power Grid's board.

At the company's subsequent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the shareholders need to approve the dividend.

Within 30 days following the date of its announcement at the AGM, the final dividend announced would be paid by Power Grid.

This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend, which was paid on December 4, 2024, at a rate of 45% on the paid-up equity share capital, of ₹4.50/-per share, and the second interim dividend, which was paid on February 28, 2025, at a rate of 32.5% on the paid-up equity share capital, for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

DLF Ltd: A dividend of ₹6/- per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each for FY 2024-25, or 300% considering the face value of share, was recommended by the Board of Directors of the company at the meeting held on May 19, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

Gujarat Gas: The Board of Gujarat Gas also recommended a dividend of ₹5.82 per equity share of ₹2 each to the shareholders for the financial year 2024 - 25, which will be paid subject to approval of Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

Petronet LNG: A final dividend of ₹3 per share (on the face value of ₹10/-each) on the company's equity shares for the fiscal year 2024–2025 was also recommended by the Board of Directors of the company during its meeting. At the upcoming Annual General Meeting, shareholders must approve the final dividend.

In due course of time, the record date and payment or dispatch date for the aforementioned suggested final dividend for the FY 2024-25 will be announced by Petronet LNG.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.