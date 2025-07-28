BEL Q1 net profit at ₹969.13 rises 25% year on year: revenue rises 5.2%

Q1 Results: BEL net profit for the quarter ending June 2025 at ₹969.13 rises 25% year-on-year compared to ₹776.14 crore in the year-ago quarter

BEL Q1 Results During the quarter ending June 2025, the Bharat Electronics net profit at ₹969.13 crore marked a strong 24.86% increase over the ₹776.14 crore reported by the company during the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenues from operations at ₹4416.83 were up 5.2% year-on-year compared to ₹4198.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The reported bottom line was boosted by better operating performance, with profit before exceptional items and tax at ₹1289.24 crore, also jumped 24.28% compared to ₹1037.34 crore.

The investor confidence has remained strong on Bharat Electronics and street had been anticipating good jump in earnings

BEL strong Order book The order book position of the company as of 1st July, 2025, stood at Rs. 74,859 Crore

Bharat Electronics thereafter in July also had been registering strong order inflows. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, on 25 July signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence worth Rs. 1640 crore (excluding taxes) to deliver Air Defence Fire Control Radars to the Indian Army.

DRDO-designed and BEL-manufactured radars effectively defend against aviation threats during the day and night, regardless of weather. Radars with ECM capabilities are used to monitor, track, and control air defense guns for efficient neutralization. The system is designed to be modular and easy to deploy, operate, and maintain.

Bharat Electronics, in addition to a large order from the Indian army, had announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs. 563 Crore since the last disclosure on 30th June 2025.

Major orders received include National Maritime Domain Awareness, Inertial Navigation System for guns, Communication equipment, Active Antenna Array unit, Satcom Interception System, Seekers, Target Acquisition System, jammers, spares, services, etc.

BEL share price that had dipped to intraday lows of ₹383.10 on Monday with the pressure on the stock markets, however, bounced back post Q1 results to close at ₹389.35 on a day when sensex ended with a decline of 0.7%