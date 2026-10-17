BEL Q2 results 2026 date out | Market sees up to 16% YoY revenue growth, defence order may drop — share outlook in focus

BEL Q2 Results 2026 Date: The board of directors of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has scheduled its meeting on 30 October 2026 to consider and approve the September 2026 quarter results for the current financial year. The defence stock announced this in an exchange filing on Friday. The market has estimated healthy Q2 results for the defence company in 2026. Various brokerages have predicted a double-digit revenue growth for the company, but its order flow is expected to drop YoY. Hence, the focus will be on the defence order that BEL received during the July to September 2026 quarter.

BEL Q2 Results 2026 details As mentioned above, the defence company informed the Indian exchanges about the board meeting date to announce Q2 Results 2026 through an exchange filing on Friday, saying, “We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th October, 2026 to consider and approve, inter alia, Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2026.”

BEL Q2 Results 2026 | Market estimates healthy growth The market is expecting a healthy report with a double-digit revenue growth for the BEL. According to Kotak Securities, BEL is expected to report Q2 revenue at ₹6,720 crore, up 16% YoY. The brokerage has estimated the company's EBITDA at ₹1,940 crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 28.90%. The Q2 profit growth is estimated 14.10% YoY at ₹1,460 crore.

Another brokerage, Elara Securities, has predicted 12% YoY revenue growth for the July to September 2026 quarter, to ₹6,487 crore. Elara's predicted EBITDA is ₹1,778 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 27.40%. The brokerage has predicted Q2 net profit at ₹1,778 crore.

Speaking on the BEL Q2 Results 2026, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Even though BEL is expected to report a healthy profit and revenue growth, its order book is expected to shrink YoY. Hence, the company's defence order during the second quarter of the current financial year will be under the radar of market observers, when BEL's Q2 Results 2026 are announced.”

BEL share price target BEL share price finished around one percent lower at ₹376.85 per share on the NSE. The defence stock has delivered zero returns YTD and has lost around 5% in 2026. BEL's share price has corrected by around 18% in six months and by 8% in one year.

Decoding the technical chart of BEL shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “BEL share price is looking positive on the monthly chart. ₹372-374 is acting as a good support zone for the defence stock. On breaking above ₹388, we may see the BEL share price touch ₹428 in the near term. So, existing investors may hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹358. Fresh investors can also initiate buying with a strict stop-loss at ₹358 for the upside target of ₹428.”