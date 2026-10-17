BEL Q2 results 2026 date out | Market sees up to 16% YoY revenue growth, defence order may drop — share outlook in focus

BEL Q2 Results 2026 Date: The board of directors of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has scheduled its meeting on 30 October 2026 to consider and approve the September 2026 quarter results for the current financial year. The defence stock announced this in an exchange filing on Friday. The market has estimated healthy Q2 results for the defence company in 2026. Various brokerages have predicted a double-digit revenue growth for the company, but its order flow is expected to drop YoY. Hence, the focus will be on the defence order that BEL received during the July to September 2026 quarter.

Advertisement

BEL Q2 Results 2026 details As mentioned above, the defence company informed the Indian exchanges about the board meeting date to announce Q2 Results 2026 through an exchange filing on Friday, saying, “We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th October, 2026 to consider and approve, inter alia, Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2026.”

BEL Q2 Results 2026 | Market estimates healthy growth The market is expecting a healthy report with a double-digit revenue growth for the BEL. According to Kotak Securities, BEL is expected to report Q2 revenue at ₹6,720 crore, up 16% YoY. The brokerage has estimated the company's EBITDA at ₹1,940 crore, with an EBITDA Margin of 28.90%. The Q2 profit growth is estimated 14.10% YoY at ₹1,460 crore.

Advertisement

Another brokerage, Elara Securities, has predicted 12% YoY revenue growth for the July to September 2026 quarter, to ₹6,487 crore. Elara's predicted EBITDA is ₹1,778 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 27.40%. The brokerage has predicted Q2 net profit at ₹1,778 crore.

Speaking on the BEL Q2 Results 2026, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Even though BEL is expected to report a healthy profit and revenue growth, its order book is expected to shrink YoY. Hence, the company's defence order during the second quarter of the current financial year will be under the radar of market observers, when BEL's Q2 Results 2026 are announced.”

BEL share price target BEL share price finished around one percent lower at ₹376.85 per share on the NSE. The defence stock has delivered zero returns YTD and has lost around 5% in 2026. BEL's share price has corrected by around 18% in six months and by 8% in one year.

Advertisement

Decoding the technical chart of BEL shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “BEL share price is looking positive on the monthly chart. ₹372-374 is acting as a good support zone for the defence stock. On breaking above ₹388, we may see the BEL share price touch ₹428 in the near term. So, existing investors may hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹358. Fresh investors can also initiate buying with a strict stop-loss at ₹358 for the upside target of ₹428.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).