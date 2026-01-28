BEL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: PSU defence stock jumps 3% — What to expect from Bharat Electronics in Dec quarter?

BEL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) is expected to post a strong growth for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year on the back of strong order inflows. BEL Q3 results are slated to be announced on January 28.

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th January, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December," the company said in an exchange filing earlier this month while announcing the earnings date for BEL.

BEL Q3 preview

Brokerages estimate revenue growth in mid-to-high teens amid a strong order backlog.

As per an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities, BEL could post mid-to-high-teen growth on the back of ~ ₹74,000 crore backlog. The brokerage sees core PAT rising to ₹1,487 crore, a growth of 13% year-on-year (YoY) and 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, the revenue could witness an 18% YoY and QoQ rise to ₹6,819.5 crore, the brokerage estimated. Margins at ~28% levels are comfortably attainable, driven by higher operational efficiency and localisation levels.

"BEL has been consistently beating Street’s estimate as well as its own guidance on OPMs (~27% guidance versus 29.4% reported in Q2FY26)," the brokerage opined.

Analysts at KIE see the revenue rising 16.8% YoY to ₹6737.8 crore while PAT could grow at 12.8% to ₹1478.5 crore as per its estimates.

BEL's order inflow growth has been strong at ₹5000 crore (+118% YoY versus 3QFY25). BEL has just achieved 67% of its FY2026 guided order inflow (ex-QRSAM), it said.

BEL share price trend

Ahead of the earnings announcement today, BEL share price traded 2% higher at ₹425 on the BSE. The stock traded close to the 52-week high of ₹435.

The defence PSU stock has rallied 64% in the last one year while it has delivered multibagger gains of 867% in five years.

Track this space for LIVE updates on BEL Q3 results 2026 today