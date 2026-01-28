BEL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: PSU defence stock jumps 3% — What to expect from Bharat Electronics in Dec quarter?

BEL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) is expected to post a strong growth for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year on the back of strong order inflows. BEL Q3 results are slated to be announced on January 28.
"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th January, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December," the company said in an exchange filing earlier this month while announcing the earnings date for BEL.
Brokerages estimate revenue growth in mid-to-high teens amid a strong order backlog.
As per an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities, BEL could post mid-to-high-teen growth on the back of ~ ₹74,000 crore backlog. The brokerage sees core PAT rising to ₹1,487 crore, a growth of 13% year-on-year (YoY) and 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Meanwhile, the revenue could witness an 18% YoY and QoQ rise to ₹6,819.5 crore, the brokerage estimated. Margins at ~28% levels are comfortably attainable, driven by higher operational efficiency and localisation levels.
"BEL has been consistently beating Street’s estimate as well as its own guidance on OPMs (~27% guidance versus 29.4% reported in Q2FY26)," the brokerage opined.
Analysts at KIE see the revenue rising 16.8% YoY to ₹6737.8 crore while PAT could grow at 12.8% to ₹1478.5 crore as per its estimates.
BEL's order inflow growth has been strong at ₹5000 crore (+118% YoY versus 3QFY25). BEL has just achieved 67% of its FY2026 guided order inflow (ex-QRSAM), it said.
Ahead of the earnings announcement today, BEL share price traded 2% higher at ₹425 on the BSE. The stock traded close to the 52-week high of ₹435.
The defence PSU stock has rallied 64% in the last one year while it has delivered multibagger gains of 867% in five years.
BEL's Q3 FY26 revenue to grow 16.8% YoY and come in at ₹6737.8 crore, opined analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. On a QoQ basis, the figure could rise by 16.3%. BEL's order inflow growth has been strong at ₹5000 crore (+118% YoY versus Q3 FY25).
Shares of Bharat Electronics traded with gains ahead of the Q3 results today. BEL share price rallied over 3% to the day's high of ₹430.60 on the BSE, bringing it closer to the 52-week high of ₹435.95.
Nuvama Institutional Equities anticipates Q3FY26 to reaffirm the transition from order accumulation to delivery and execution quality, with select players (ex-HAL) better positioned to translate strong order books into sustainable earnings and valuation support.
Overall, H2FY26E is likely to be materially stronger, as H2 is seasonally strong, driven by the need to meet government and internal targets.
India defence enters H2FY26 with strong order visibility, underpinned by an INR 10tn DPSU pipeline. Following strong order accretion, with ~INR 9tn of AoNs over the past 36 months and FY26 capital outlay of ~INR 1.8tn with 50%+ H1 utilisation, order visibility remains robust.
Backlogs are no longer a constraint, with most companies carrying 3–5x annual revenues. The investment focus is therefore shifting from order visibility to execution credibility—specifically, the ability to meet milestones without margin dilution or balance sheet stress.
Execution risk has overtaken ordering risk, driven by recurring challenges around imported systems and sub-systems, complex integration, and elongated certification and trial timelines. Against this backdrop, stock-level differentiation within the sector has become more pronounced, in our view.
— Nuvama Institutional Research
