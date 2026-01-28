Mint Market
BEL Q3 results: Defence PSU records 20% jump in PAT at ₹1,579 crore, revenue surges 24% YoY

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Jan 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday reported a 20.45% growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners of the company for the third quarter ended December 2025 to 1,579 crore compared to 1,311 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in the December quarter stood at 7,153.85 crore, a 24% increase compared to 5,770.69 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a standalone basis, BEL's revenue from operations stood at 7,121.98 crore, reflecting a growth of 23.73% in the third quarter of FY 2025-26 compared to the revenue from operations of 5,756.12 crore posted in the same period last year.

During the December quarter of FY 2025-26, PAT amounted to 1,590.06 crore, representing a growth of 20.82% over 1,316.06 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

As of January 1, 2026, the company's order book was valued at 73,015 crore, said the company in an exchange filing.

