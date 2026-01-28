BEL Q3 results: Defence PSU records 20% jump in PAT at ₹1,579 crore, revenue surges 24% YoY

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday reported a 20.45% growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners of the company for the third quarter ended December 2025 to ₹1,579 crore compared to ₹1,311 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in the December quarter stood at ₹7,153.85 crore, a 24% increase compared to ₹5,770.69 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a standalone basis, BEL's revenue from operations stood at ₹7,121.98 crore, reflecting a growth of 23.73% in the third quarter of FY 2025-26 compared to the revenue from operations of ₹5,756.12 crore posted in the same period last year.

During the December quarter of FY 2025-26, PAT amounted to ₹1,590.06 crore, representing a growth of 20.82% over ₹1,316.06 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

As of January 1, 2026, the company's order book was valued at ₹73,015 crore, said the company in an exchange filing.