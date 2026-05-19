BEL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: PSU defence stock gains ahead of earnings. Profit, order book to dividend - what to expect

BEL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), the state-run defence company, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held today, 19 May 2026, Tuesday to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and year ended March, 2026.

BEL board will also consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

BEL Q4 Results Preview

Bharat Electronics is expected to report modest execution in the fourth quarter of FY26 with revenue growth of around 4% year-on-year (YoY), while its order backlog strengthened to ₹74,000 crore, providing solid medium-term visibility.

The defence PSU’s margins are expected to remain structurally strong at 28%, driven by improving operational efficiencies and higher localisation levels, according to brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities.

On the order pipeline front, the ₹30,000 crore QRSAM programme, for which the Indian Army has already rolled out the tender, is likely to materialise in the near term and could act as a key re-rating trigger, alongside the sustenance of ~27%+ OPM trajectory, said the brokerage firm.

In BEL Q4 results today, the key monitorables include updates on orders for QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, Shatrughat EW, and Akash-NG missile systems, as well as the status of EoI for AMCA, execution improvement, and further indigenization.

BEL share price was trading marginally higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on BEL Q4 results today.