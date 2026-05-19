BEL Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 5% YoY to ₹2,203 crore; board recommends a final dividend of ₹0.55 for FY26

BEL Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 5% YoY to 2,203 crore; recommends a final dividend of 0.55 for FY26

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 May 2026, 04:17 PM IST
BEL Q4 results 2026: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics reported its March quarter earnings on 19 May.
BEL Q4 results 2026: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics reported its March quarter earnings on 19 May. (Pixabay)

BEL Q4 results 2026: Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) on Tuesday, 19 May, reported a 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q4FY26 profit after tax (PAT) to 2,203.16 crore. In the same quarter last year, the PAT was 2,104.78 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose by 11.6% YoY to 10,177.17 crore from 9,119.71 crore in Q4FY25.

EITDA for the quarter rose by 3% to 3,071 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 250 basis points to 30.2%.

The company's order book as on 1 April, 2026, stood at 73,882 crore.

For the full financial year 2026 (FY26), BEL's revenue grew by 16.15% to 27,479.63 crore from 23,658.01 crore in FY25. PAT for the year jumped 14.38% to 6,048.48 crore compared to 5,288.25 crore last year.

Meanwhile, BEL's board recommended a final dividend of 0.55 per share of 1 each for FY26.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Bharat ElectronicsBELQ4 ResultsQ4 EarningsEarnings
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