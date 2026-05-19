BEL Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 5% YoY to ₹2,203 crore; board recommends a final dividend of ₹0.55 for FY26

BEL Q4 results 2026: Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) on Tuesday, 19 May, reported a 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q4FY26 profit after tax (PAT) to ₹2,203.16 crore. In the same quarter last year, the PAT was ₹2,104.78 crore.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose by 11.6% YoY to ₹10,177.17 crore from ₹9,119.71 crore in Q4FY25.

EITDA for the quarter rose by 3% to ₹3,071 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 250 basis points to 30.2%.

The company's order book as on 1 April, 2026, stood at ₹73,882 crore.

For the full financial year 2026 (FY26), BEL's revenue grew by 16.15% to ₹27,479.63 crore from ₹23,658.01 crore in FY25. PAT for the year jumped 14.38% to ₹6,048.48 crore compared to ₹5,288.25 crore last year.

Meanwhile, BEL's board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.55 per share of ₹1 each for FY26.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Advertisement