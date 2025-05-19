BEL Q4 Results: Navratna PSU's net profit rises 18% YoY to ₹2,105 crore, final dividend declared. Check details here

BEL Q4 Results: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced its January to March quarter results on Monday, 19 May 2025. The Navratna PSU recorded an 18 per cent rise in its fourth quarter net profits to ₹2,105 crore in the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹1,784 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the standalone documents.

The State-owned company's revenue from core operations rose nearly 7 per cent to ₹9,119.7 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹8,528,5 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

The company's total expenses rose 1.6% to ₹6,466.6 crore in the Janaury to March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to ₹6,363.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

BEL Dividend Bharat Electronics' (BEL) board of directors, along with the company's fourth quarter results, also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 apiece.

This means every eligible shareholder holding shares of the Navratna PSU will receive a dividend payment of ₹0.90 for every share they hold. However, the company has not announced a “Record Date” for the dividend issue.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 19th May, 2025, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.90/- per equity share (90%) of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25 subject to approval by the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company,” said the company in the BSE filing.

According to the BSE data, this will be the PSU giant's second dividend of the financial year 2024-25.

Check the dividend history as follows: Interim Dividend of ₹ 1.50 on 11 Mar 2025

1.50 on 11 Mar 2025 Final Dividend of ₹ 0.80 on 14 Aug 2024

0.80 on 14 Aug 2024 Interim Dividend of ₹ 0.70 on 22 Mar 2024

0.70 on 22 Mar 2024 Interim Dividend of ₹ 0.70 on 09 Feb 2024

0.70 on 09 Feb 2024 Final Dividend of ₹ 0.60 on 17 Aug 2023 BEL Share Price BEL shares closed 0.10 per cent lower at ₹363.55 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹363.90 at the previous stock market close. The company announced its fourth quarter results after market operating hours on 19 May 2025.

BEL shares have given stock market investors more than 1,626 per cent returns in the last five years and 32.41 per cent returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares were up 23.51 per cent in 2025, and have been trading with 10.18 per cent gains in the last five stock market sessions.

BEL share price hit its 52-week high levels at ₹373.50 on Monday, 19 May 2025 ahead of its January to March quarter results, while the 52-week low level was at ₹230 on June 5, 2024, according to data collected from BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.