BEL share price: Defence stock dips ahead of Q1 results 2025. Should you buy?

Defence stock Bharat Electronics (BEL) share price fell half a percent to its day's low of ₹393.10 in morning trade on Monday, July 28, ahead of its June quarter (Q1FY26) results.

In the last 1 year, the stock advanced over 27 percent. Moreover, it fell over 6 percent in July so far after 4 months of gains. It rose 9.5 percent in June, 22.5 percent in May, 4.2 percent in April and 22.4 percent in March. However, it started the year on a negative note, down 16 percent in February after a flat January.

BEL Q1 results 2025 preview Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities believes, "Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is expected to report a steady financial performance, supported by a strong order book and continued focus on indigenisation under the Make-in-India initiative. Despite a seasonally weaker first quarter, the company remains well-positioned due to the healthy execution of defence contracts and a robust pipeline, including large-value orders aligned with emergency procurement initiatives. Strategic investments in R&D and localisation are expected to drive long-term growth while supporting margins and profitability. Investors will likely focus on operating margin trends, working capital discipline, and capex updates."

BEL Q4 Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25, with net profit rising 18 percent year-on-year to ₹2,127 crore, compared to ₹1,797 crore in the same period last year. The state-run defence electronics major also posted a 7 percent increase in revenue from operations at ₹9,150 crore, up from ₹8,564 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, BEL delivered an impressive performance. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 62 percent from ₹1,312 crore in Q3FY25, while revenue jumped 59 percent from ₹5,771 crore in the October–December 2024 period.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, BEL reported a 34 percent increase in PAT to ₹5,323 crore, up from ₹3,985 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations for the year rose to ₹23,769 crore, a 17 percent improvement over the ₹20,268 crore reported in the previous financial year.

As of April 1, 2025, BEL’s total order book stood at a healthy ₹71,650 crore, indicating a strong pipeline and sustained business momentum in the defence and allied sectors.