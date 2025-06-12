BEL share price edges higher despite Nippon India Mutual Fund booking profit in defence PSU

BEL share price rose marginally on Thursday, inching near its 52-week high level. BEL shares gained as much as 0.71% to ₹395.70 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in BEL share price today comes despite a recent stock exchange disclosure showing that a major mutual fund house has sold shares of the defence PSU company.

Nippon India Mutual Fund has sold a significant number of equity shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) from the month of March 2020 to June 2025.

According to a stock exchange filing, Nippon India Mutual Fund sold 5,13,812 equity shares of BEL, representing 0.007% stake in the defence PSU, through the open market on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The sale transactions were entered into from 13 March 2020 to 9 June 2025.

Prior to the transaction, the fund house held 23,10,90,464 shares of BEL, aggregating to 3.1614% equity stake in the company. After the sale, the shareholding of Nippon India Mutual Fund in Bharat Electronics has dropped to 3.1544%, holding 23,05,76,652 shares of the company.

BEL Share Price Performance BEL share price has witnessed a sharp uptrend in recent months, with the defence PSU stock gaining 21% over the past one month and over 41% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, BEL shares have risen 33%, while its one-year return stands at 35%.

Over the longer term, the defence PSU stock has delivered exceptional returns, surging by a staggering 230% over the past two years and delivering a multibagger return of 1,536% over the last five years.

At 12"40 PM, BEL share price was trading 0.25% lower at ₹391.90 apiece on the BSE.