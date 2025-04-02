BEL share price falls over 6% after missing FY25 order inflow guidance

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) share price fell over 6% on Wednesday after the defence PSU company missed its FY25 order inflow guidance. BEL shares dropped as much as 6.04% to ₹274.50 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

The Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics said it achieved a turnover of around ₹23,000 crore, during the financial year 2024-25, which was lower than the company’s projections of ₹25,000 crore.

However, the company’s turnover in FY25 registered a growth of 16% from ₹19,820 crore in FY24.

BEL’s turnover includes export sales of around $106 million during FY25, as against the previous year’s export turnover of $92.98 million, registering a growth of 14%, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 1.

“In the fiscal year 2024-25, BEL secured orders worth ₹18,715 crore. Some of the major orders received during the year are BMP II Upgrade, Ashwini Radar, Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti drone system, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services etc. and other projects in Non-defence sector,” Bharat Electronics said.

Advertisement

With this, the total order book of BEL as on 1 April 2025, stands at around ₹71,650 crore including export order book of $359 million.

“BEL strives to attain self-reliance through enhanced Indigenisation efforts, Expansion and Modernisation, Outsourcing to Indian Industries including MSMEs & Start-ups. BEL has rolled out strategies to maximise its Global outreach and footprint in International market segments in the coming years. All these efforts will help BEL to retain its market leadership position in the Strategic Electronics sector,” said Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL.

BEL Stock Price Trend BEL share price has risen 14% in one month, but the defence PSU stock has fallen 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past one year, Bharat Electronics shares have gained 27%.

Advertisement

However, the PSU defence stock has delivered multibagger returns of 188% in two years, and 1,120% in five years.

Technical analysts believe that the downward trend in BEL stock price is strengthening and the defence stock is eying ₹240 - 229 zone.

“BEL share’s pullback rally topped out at ₹305, and a downmove has followed, bringing the stock to its 50-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average) at ₹280. A close below ₹270 will confirm further weakness, potentially leading to a test of the weekly swing lows at ₹240-229. BEL stock’s structure suggests that selling pressure is likely to persist for the next quarter. Any bounce toward resistance levels should be viewed as an opportunity to sell into strength,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment.

Advertisement

He recommends traders to watch for breakdown confirmation below ₹270 for further downside momentum.

At 11:20 AM, BEL shares were trading 4.07% lower at ₹280.25 apiece on the BSE.