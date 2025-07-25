BEL share price gains amid weak Indian stock market on order book updates worth ₹563 crore

Ujjval Jauhari
Published25 Jul 2025, 09:55 AM IST
The BEL share price opened at 400.25 on the BSE on Friday and gained to 401.90, higher than the previous day's closing price of 401.90.

Bharat Electronics order book update

Bharat Electronics or BEL, on Thursday after the market hours announced having won 563 orders in July 2025. 

More to come 

