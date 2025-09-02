BEL share price gains on defence sector order book updates: Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: BEL share price gained during the morning trades on Tuesday as the company reported defence sector order book updates on Monday, post market hours

BEL order book updates Bharat Electronics Limited on Monday intimated the exchanges about the order book updates. As per the press release, BEL has received orders worth Rs. 644 Crore.

The orders secured by Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), as per the press release are additional orders worth Rs. 644 crore, BEL has received since the last disclosure on 30th July 2025.

Majority of orders secured by BEL are in the Defence Sector though some are also for the Electronic voting machines etc.

As per the press release, the major orders received Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics or BEL include Data Centre, Ship Fire Control System, Tank Navigation System, Communication Equipment, Seekers, Jammers, Simulators, Electronic Voting Machines, Upgrades, Spares, Services etc.

Bharat Electronics Ltd., or BEL, has been buzzing with orders, and on July 25, 2025, it reported that it had received a significant order from the Indian Army. The BEL received an order of ₹1640 crore from the Indian army for the supply of Air Defence Fire Control Radars (Atulya).

Bharat Electronics prior had also received ₹563 crore in orders for July 2025 Defence PSU, according to a filing and received orders of Rs563 crore since its previous declaration on June 30, 2025 and ijn addition to the ₹1640 crore order from the Indian Army .

BEL Share Price Movement BEL's share price has increased by more than 46% in the last six months, owing to robust order inflows. BEL's share price opened at ₹377.65 on the BSE on Tuesday, and at the time of opening was higher than the previous days closing price of ₹373.9. The Bharat Electronics share price theerafter oscillated between a narrow range of intraday low of ₹373.75 and intraday high of ₹377.65

