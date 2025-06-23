BEL share price gains on order book updates and amidst Israel-Iran War

Stock Market Today: BEL share price gained in the morning trades on Monday on order book updates despite the stock market crash followed by the Israel-Iran War. The geopolitical tension in the Middle East also keeps defence stocks like Bharat Electronics Ltd. in focus.

BEL Order Book updates Bharat Electronics, or BEL, on Friday, post-market hours, announced the order book updates.

As per the release on the exchanges, the Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs.585 crore since the last disclosure on 5th June 2025.

Major orders in this disclosed order received include fire control and sighting systems for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services, etc.

On 05 June 2025, BEL announced having received orders worth ₹2323 crore. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) said the referred order was received from MDL, Mumbai, and GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd), Kolkata, totally valued at Rs. 2,323 crore (excluding taxes) for the supply of base and depot spares for the missile systems on Indian naval ships. The spares will ensure operational continuity of onboard mission-critical equipment.

The order inflow remains strong, and market participants expect the order flow to remain robust from the Indian armed forces, following the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The Geopolitical tension also keeps investors optimistic on rising export order book