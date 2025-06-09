BEL share price gains on signing MOU with a Tata entity: Trades close to record high

Stock Market Today: BEL share price gained in the intraday trades on Monday. The company had announced signing a MOU (memorandum of understanding) over the weekend with a Tata Electronics. Bharat Electronics share price was trading close to record highs, it scaled on Friday.

Bharat Electronics or BEL MOU with Tata Electronics details Bharat Electronics or BEL intimated the exchanges on Friday 06 June 2025 but post market hours about signing an memorandum of understanding or MOU for Semi conductors development with Tata Electronics

In its release on the exchanges Bharat Electronics or BEL said that "BEL, Tata Electronics ink MoU to advance India's ambition for self-reliance in electronics & semiconductor.

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Tata Electronics signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is targeted towards developing indigenous semiconductor and electronics solutions.

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), on Friday in its release said that “the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics towards the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions in line with the Government of India's vision for self-reliance” .

This MoU as per BEL or Bharat Electronics also marks a significant step forward for BEL and Tata Electronics in jointly exploring end-to-end solutions to meet domestic requirements.

On June 5, 2025, in Bombay House, the Tata Group's Mumbai headquarters, Mr. Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, and Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Electronics, signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Bharat Electronics or BEL other developments BEL on Thursday had announced securing order worth ₹2323 crore. The order secured by BEL is for base and depot spare parts for the missile systems on Indian Navy ships totaling Rs. 2,323 crore (excluding taxes) from MDL, Mumbai, and GRSE, Kolkata. The spare parts will guarantee that the mission-critical equipment on board continues to operate.

The same had lifted sentiment and drove BEL share price to record highs of ₹397 on Friday. On Monday also the BEL share price scaled intraday high of ₹395.20, and was trading very close to record high levels.