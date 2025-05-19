BEL share price hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 results 2025. Is this a stock to buy today?

BEL share price jumped nearly 3% to hit its 52-week high in morning trade on Monday, May 19, ahead of its March quarter (Q4FY25) results. BEL share price opened at ₹373.40 against its previous close of ₹363.90 and rose 2.6 per cent to a 52-week high of ₹373.50. The defence company is to announce its Q4 results later today.

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) have been on a strong uptrend in the recent past, staying in the green for seven consecutive sessions, including today. At the current market price of ₹373.50, the defence stock has surged nearly 22 per cent over this period.

On a monthly scale, BEL share price has jumped over 17 per cent in May so far, after a 4 per cent gain in the previous month and a solid gain of 22 per cent in March.

BEL Q4 results today Through an exchange filing on April 1, the Navratna PSU firm said it had achieved a turnover of around ₹23,000 crore, during FY25, against the previous year's turnover of ₹19,820 crore, registering a growth of 16 per cent.

This included export sales of around $106 million, up 14 per cent against the previous year's export turnover of $92.98 million.

BEL said it secured orders worth ₹18,715 crore in FY25. With this, the total order book of BEL as on April 1st , 2025, stood at around ₹71,650 crore, including export order book of $359 million.

After BEL's business update, brokerage firms expect the company to report a healthy set of Q4FY25 numbers on May 19.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, BEL's Q4FY25 revenue may grow 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to nearly ₹9,100 crore, while adjusted PAT may increase 5.8 per cent YoY to about ₹1,900 crore. EBITDA may increase 9.3 per cent YoY to ₹2,500 crore.

Kotak pointed out that BEL's order inflow growth has been muted at ₹8,900 crore (up 8 per cent YoY in Q4FY25). It has just achieved 75 per cent of its FY25 guided order inflow.

"We model in a nearly 27.5 per cent EBITDA margin (up 83 bps YoY but down 139 bps QoQ) for Q4FY25. We expect BEL to report nearly 27.5 per cent EBITDA margins for FY25, ahead of its guidance of 25 per cent, largely driven by the strong performance seen in nine months of FY25," said Kotak.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects BEL's Q4FY25 revenue growth of 4 per cent YoY due to the already high base. According to the brokerage firm, BEL's revenue growth would be led by careful execution of the order book of ₹71,700 crore.

Motilal expects BEL's margins to normalise after a spike in the past two consecutive quarters and contract nearly 340 bps YoY, reaching 23.3 per cent.

"Margins in BEL are a function of the project mix and can vary sharply during a quarter. Further indigenisation of modules, subsystems, etc., is expected to support BEL in future margin expansion," Motilal said.

"Key monitorables include the status of QRSAM (quick reaction surface-to-air missile) and MRSAM (medium range surface-to-air missile), execution of orders for LRSAM (long-range surface-to-air missile) and EW (electronic warfare) projects, share of exports, and working capital cycle," Motilal Oswal said.

Is BEL a stock to buy today? Technical experts suggest waiting for some consolidation before entering the stock.

According to Anshul Jain, the head of research at Lakshmishree Investments, BEL has broken out of a bullish 194-day-long flat base at ₹325.85 and swiftly achieved its Fibonacci extension target of ₹374.

The breakout was strong, but the stock is now significantly extended from its daily 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs, Jain pointed out. This indicates overbought conditions, suggesting a near-term pullback is likely before any further upside.

"Traders should wait for a consolidation or retest of support zones before considering fresh entries," said Jain.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, BEL appears overextended at the current juncture, after a strong rally.

Patel pointed out that the daily RSI is in extremely overbought territory, indicating that the stock may be due for a correction.

BEL stock technical chart.

"Given these technical signals, we advise traders to lock in profits and avoid fresh long positions for now. A decent pullback from current levels is likely, which could offer a better risk-reward entry in the future," said Patel.

"Staying cautious at overheated levels helps protect gains and prevents chasing momentum blindly. Reassess long opportunities once the stock cools off and shows signs of renewed strength," Patel said.

