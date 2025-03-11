Dividend Stocks 2025: BEL (Bharat Electronics Ltd) share price will remain in focus on Tuesday as will trade Ex dividend today. The company has also has announced receiving orders worth ₹843 crore. With this the BEL 's order book during the current financial year stand at Rs.14,567 Crore.

With regards the dividend BEL had fixed Tuesday, the 11th March, 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of identifying list of eligible share holders for receiving dividend and payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25

Record date implies that the investors who wanted to benefit from the dividend announcement had to buy Bharat Electronics shares one day prior to the record date of 11 March 2025, as per T+1 Settlement procedure, for their names to appear in the list of eligible share holders to receive dividend.

Bharat Electronics Dividend payout details The Board of Directors of BEL at their meeting held on 5th March, 2025, had declared interim dividend of ₹1.50/- per equity share of face value of ₹1/- each fully paid up (150%) for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend as per Bharat Electronics will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend

BEL order book update BEL share price also will remain in focus as it received orders worth ₹843.

Bharat Electronics on Monday, 10 March 2025 post market hours announced that Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured additional orders worth Rs.843 Crore since the last disclosure on 06 March 2025.

Major orders received by the company include RF seekers (radar-based sensor for detecting and tracking targets), vessel and air traffic management system, electro optic repair facility, radar upgradation, spares, services, etc.

With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs.14,567 Crore.