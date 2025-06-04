BEL share price inches higher after receipt of ₹537 crore order. Details here

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) inched higher on Wednesday, June 4, after the public sector undertaking (PSU) bagged orders worth ₹537 crore.

“Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.537 crore since the last disclosure on 16 May 2025. Major orders received include communication equipment, advanced composite communication system for ship,jammers, software, simulator upgrades, spares, test rigs, services etc.,” said BEL in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.