BEL share price jumps 15% in March. Do you own?

PSU company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) share price surged as much as 2 per cent to ₹282.34 on Monday's trading session ahead of the record date for dividend payout on March 11.

BEL shares have risen over 15 per cent so far in March, surging from ₹246.25. The shares have shown impressive growth, gaining 30 per cent in the past year. Over the last five years, the defense PSU stock has skyrocketed by more than 1,000 per cent.

BEL interim dividend details The PSU stock had declared its first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The company will distribute a dividend of ₹1.5 per fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹1, which is 150 per cent of its face value.

The board of directors on March 5 approved the dividend payout, setting March 11 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

In a stock exchange filing last week, BEL stated that the dividend would be distributed to eligible shareholders within 30 days of its declaration.

“In terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, the 11th March 2025 as the Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25,” BEL had informed via an exchange filing.

Over the past year, BEL has announced an equity dividend of ₹1.50 per share. Based on a share price of ₹282.43, the company's dividend yield is 0.53 per cent, as per Trendlyne data.

Dividends are distributed to shareholders listed in the company's records on the record date. To be eligible, investors must buy shares at least one day before the ex-date, as trades settle the following day.

Under the T+1 settlement system, the record date and ex-date generally align, except when a market holiday occurs after the ex-date.

BEL delivered strong third-quarter results for FY25, with net profit soaring 53 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,311 crore. The PSU recorded a 38.7 per cent rise in revenue, reaching ₹5,771 crore, while EBITDA surged 55.7 per cent to ₹1,670 crore.

