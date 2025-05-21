BEL share price jumps 4% to hit a 52-week high; should you buy?

BEL share price jumped over 4 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, May 21, to hit its 52-week high. BEL share price opened at ₹367.40 against its previous close of ₹363.70 and jumped more than 4 per cent to its 52-week high level of ₹379.30. Around 10:20 AM, the defence stock traded 4.07 per cent higher at ₹378.50.

On a monthly scale, BEL share price has been on a winning streak for three consecutive months. It has gained 20 per cent in May so far, after a 4 per cent gain in April and a 22 per cent gain in March. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 29 per cent.

BEL share price hit a 52-week low of ₹230 on June 5 last year.