BEL share price jumps to record high after THIS claim by defence PSU in Operation Sindoor during India-Pakistan tension

Stock Market Today: Defence PSU BEL share price jumps to 52-week high which also happened to be its Record high during intraday trades on Wednesday after THIS claim by defence PSU in Operation Sindoor during India-Pakistan tension.

Defence PSU BEL announcement Bharat Electronics or BEL in its tweet on Wednesday said that “The Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System manufactured by BEL has proved to be a game-changer for India's Air Defence. The laser-based anti drone system destroyed several low RCS drones of Pakistan during Op Sindoor”

The Defence PSU or Public Sector Undertaking BEL share price already has remained in focus with the increase in India- Pakistan tension and Operation Sindoor. The domestic Defence sector companies remain is focus with the government focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and hence BEL share price remains in spotlight.

Bharat Electronics Limited, also known as BEL, is a Navratna PSU that is part of the Indian Defense Ministry. It was founded in 1954 with the goal of becoming independent in the field of defense electronics. For the Army, Navy, and Air Force, BEL produces a broad variety of electronic systems and equipment. Additionally, it has expanded into fields including space electronics, e-governance, smart cities, and homeland security.

Not surprising BEL share price has been gaining amid India- Pakistan tension fand Operation Sindoor

BEL share price scales 52-week high and Record High Bharat Electronics or BEL share price opened at ₹339 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening Defence PSU BEL share price was higher by close to 1% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹335.75. BEL share price thereafter surged to intraday highs of ₹345.90, which meant gains of slightly more than 3% in the intraday trades. The intraday high was also the 52-week high for BEL share Price and record high for Defnce PSU BEL share price .

BEL share price having risen more than 17% during last one month has risen close to 50% during last one month. The Defence PSU BEL share price having risen mre than 1425% has given Multibagger returns to the investors