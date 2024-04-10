Multibagger defence PSU stock hits fresh 52-week high after FY24 biz update; Time to buy?
BEL shares gained nearly two per cent earlier today and hit a fresh 52-week high mark at ₹232.90 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) gained around two per cent and hit its fresh 52-week high mark at ₹232.90 apiece on the BSE after the leading defence public-sector undertaking (PSU) major announced earlier this month that it achieved a record turnover of ₹19,700 crore during fiscal 2023-24 (FY24). Keenly eyed by traders, BEL has given multibagger returns of around 165 per cent in two years and over 285 per cent in the last three years, respectively.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started